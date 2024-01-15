Fed-up bosses on why they refuse to hire Gen Z

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Videos of Gen Zers and millennials complaining about the traditional 9-5 job have spread across social media platforms like wildfire and sparked debates about the younger generations' work ethic, or lack thereof. Some employers are even avoiding hiring from Gen Z, according to one recent survey, with 58% believing these workers are unprepared for the workforce.

Some experts argue Gen Zers aren't lazy for griping about the corporate job structure, it just means they have radically different priorities than the generations before them.

"Gen Z is not a lazy generation, but it is an entitled generation because they have the freedom to make a more broad set of decisions than older generations that have financial obligations. They're different," labor force expert John Frehse told Fox News Digital.

