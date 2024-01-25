Federal debt grew more than twice the economy this last quarter

Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

The federal government’s debt grew more than twice the amount that the economy did in the fourth quarter of 2023, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP).

Real GDP showed above-trend growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, rising 3.3% year-over-year, equating to a $328.7 billion increase to the U.S. economy, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In contrast, the federal government held nearly $33.17 trillion in debt at the end of the third quarter of 2023, which jumped to just over $34 trillion by the end of the year, equating to an over $800 billion deficit gain in the fourth quarter, according to the Treasury Department.

TRENDING: Updating my pet 'conspiracy theories'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“What we’re effectively doing on a national level is racking up debt faster than we’re growing our income,” E.J. Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “At the same time, the cost to service a dollar of debt is rising. This is a deadly combination because it leads to a debt death spiral. This GDP report showed annualized interest on the debt breaching $1 trillion for the first time ever. While runaway consumer spending is not sustainable either, runaway government expenditure growth is worse because the government spends money so inefficiently. Thus, you get less ‘bang for your buck,’ so to speak.”

The federal government spent $659 billion in fiscal year 2023 just servicing the country’s national debt, an increase of $184 billion from the previous year, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Interest on the national debt is estimated to cost more than $13 trillion over the next decade, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The federal debt has ballooned in the past seven years, rising more than $8 trillion during the Trump administration, bolstered by emergency COVID-19 pandemic spending, and already more than $6 trillion under President Joe Biden, according to the Treasury Department. Despite the huge budget deficit, the American Enterprise Institute estimates that the government still has around $93 trillion in unfunded liabilities for programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Will America's economy collapse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Government consumption expenditures and gross investment made up around 17% of the total economic growth seen in the fourth quarter, lower than the average for the whole year of 27.2%, according to the BEA. Government consumption rose 3.3% for the fourth quarter year-over-year, led by federal nondefense spending, which increased 4.6% year-over-year.

The largest contributor to growth in the fourth quarter was personal consumption, increasing by 2.8% year-over-year and contributing to 58% of the overall GDP gain, according to the BEA.

Strong consumer spending has come in tandem with an increase in personal debt and financing by Americans, with aggregate credit card debt for Americans climbing to over $1 trillion for the first time ever in 2023. American consumers have also turned to services like buy now and pay later and layaway to finance their purchases as prices and expenses rise.

“It’s very concerning that the growth in government expenditures has outpaced the growth in consumer spending for the last six quarters,” Antoni told the DCNF. “Furthermore, government expenditures only include what the government directly buys and excludes all transfer payments. Thus, it is really understating just how much of the economy today is controlled, directly or indirectly, by government…This debt-fueled spending binge can’t last forever.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!