Feds nab trio of Jan. 6 suspects on 3rd anniversary of capitol riot

Federal authorities arrested three individuals suspected of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, on the third anniversary of the event, the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) announced Saturday.

FBI agents from the Tampa, Florida, field office apprehended Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III at a ranch near Groveland, Florida, according to the FBI’s statement. Law enforcement had been searching for Daniel Pollock since June 2021, while Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson became fugitives in March 2023 after removing their ankle monitors and going into hiding before they faced trial in a federal court.

The government did not disclose details pertaining to how the arrests were conducted or what may have happened while agents were executing search warrants in its announcement. The FBI also did not explain how it located the suspects at the ranch in the first place.

Johnathan Pollock is suspected to have assaulted multiple law enforcement officers with a deadly weapon, while Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson face charges for assaulting officers and several other crimes, according to court documents.

The three suspects are slated to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, according to the FBI’s announcement.

Since the Capitol riot, prosecutors have charged over 1,200 defendants with crimes related to the incident, according to CBS News. More than 700 of those people have pled guilty to charges, and over 100 have been convicted. The government is continuing to pursue dozens of unidentified individuals suspected of engaging in violent crimes during the riot.

