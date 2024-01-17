Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

The federal government has used $700,000 of money designated for opposing terrorism to fund propaganda attacking President Donald Trump.

A report from the Daily Wire explained the findings of a project undertaken by the Media Research Center.

It found that the Department of Homeland Security used funding from the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program to pay the University of Rhode Island’s Media Education Lab for what the lab itself called "propaganda."



"Propaganda can also be used for socially beneficial purposes. Indeed, because the public has long been recognized as being suggestible, the United States has long made use of beneficial propaganda during WWI, WWII, and the Cold War," the lab confirmed in its request for the federal money.

The Daily Wire already had reported that the lab and a "closely linked activist group, Media Literacy Now" are involved in a "sprawling, government-funded campaign to run propaganda on Americans to create a mandate for increased censorship."

The money was used for an attack campaign against Trump and other conservatives, under the pretense of "media literacy," the MRC found.

The MRC explained Biden's goals appears to be a "demand" for "literacy" that actually is a supercharged censorship industry.

The Daily Wire noted the anti-terrorism grant program was created during the administration of Barack Obama, when Biden was vice president.

The report noted Miles Taylor, the DHS chief of staff under Donald Trump "who gained notoriety for writing a New York Times op-ed admitting to undermining Trump from within," saw to it that the program continued even though Trump opposed it.

And it explained that despite bans on federal money being used for lobbying, the Rhode Island lab paid individuals $250 each to write, online, about "misinformation, disinformation, media literacy… and more!"

All demanded more leftist policies.

One federally funded post wildly claimed, "We are all living in a darker, scarier, angrier, less hopeful country thanks to Mr. Trump’s influence. Are we on the verge of civil war?"

