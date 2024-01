(MOVIEGUIDE) -- In 2023, Great American Family actress Danica McKellar committed to reading the entire Bible in one year.

Using Tara-Leigh Cobble’s “The Bible Recap,” the actress read through the scriptures chronologically. Now that she has finished, she’s reflecting on what she’s learned.

“How could I possibly wrap up my impressions of the Bible in three minutes?” McKellar said.

Read the full story ›