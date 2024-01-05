A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fisherman survives 23 hours in ocean after falling overboard

'Absolute miracle'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:57am
(FOX NEWS) – A New Zealand fisherman managed to survive more than 23 hours in the ocean after falling overboard in what police are describing as an "absolute miracle."

Will Fransen was pulled out of the sea near Mayor Island on Wednesday after a trio of fisherman "noticed an unusual reflection on the water" and ultimately "discovered a fellow fisherman desperately trying to get their attention using the reflection of the sun on his watch," according to Whangamatā Sgt. Will Hamilton.

"When I went in the water I knew the chances of somebody even knowing I was in the water were pretty slim. I was pretty pessimistic from the outset," Fransen told the New Zealand Herald. "I just kept staying alive."

TRENDING: Obadiah: Understanding Jacob and Esau in the end times

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







