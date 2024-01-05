Fisherman survives 23 hours in ocean after falling overboard

(FOX NEWS) – A New Zealand fisherman managed to survive more than 23 hours in the ocean after falling overboard in what police are describing as an "absolute miracle."

Will Fransen was pulled out of the sea near Mayor Island on Wednesday after a trio of fisherman "noticed an unusual reflection on the water" and ultimately "discovered a fellow fisherman desperately trying to get their attention using the reflection of the sun on his watch," according to Whangamatā Sgt. Will Hamilton.

"When I went in the water I knew the chances of somebody even knowing I was in the water were pretty slim. I was pretty pessimistic from the outset," Fransen told the New Zealand Herald. "I just kept staying alive."

