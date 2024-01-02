Flaming fatal crash at concert hall probed as possible domestic terror

A fatal vehicle crash that happened just outside a concert hall in Rochester, New York, where a New Year's event was being held is being investigated as possible domestic terror, according to reports.

CNN cited a source as explaining the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is reviewing the situation – partly because one vehicle was found filled with burned gas cans after Monday's collision.

The report identified a suspect as Michael Avery of Syracuse in the situation in which an SUV crashed into a crowd outside the Kodak Center and killed two, injuring another five.

TRENDING: Time to take the gloves off in 2024

On Tuesday, Rochester Police Chief David Smith indicated: "We've not uncovered any information leading us to believe that the actions of Michael ... are motivated by any form of political or social biases."

The horror happened early New Yerars's Day when a Ford SUV hit a Mitsubishi vehicle that was leaving a parking lot there.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The vehicles, after the crash, slid into a group of pedestrians.

Do you suspect this was an act of terror? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (193 Votes) 9% (18 Votes)

The report explained two passengers in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was hospitalized, while the driver of the Ford SUV was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash burned for nearly an hour before firefighters gained control, and then investigators discovered "at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle," the report explained the chief confirmed.

The investigation was ongoing, with the FBI confirming it was working with local law enforcement.

A rock band, called moe, was performing at the venue, and posted a comment on Facebook, "On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured."

The Jerusalem Post reported that the presence of the dozen gas containers, as well as the fact that the collision was at the Kodak Center, added evidence to the suggestion of terrorism.

The report explained the driver of the SUV that hit the other vehicle had parked his own car at Syracuse Airport and the rented the SUV.

The report explained, "Geoffery Rogers, a local journalist, said on the social network X that witnesses to the crash said that the car was speeding before it ran over pedestrians and crashed, telling him 'it seemed like a terrorist attack.'"

FAILED New Year’s Eve TERRORIST ATTACK in Rochester, NY. A look at the scene of a head-on collision on West Ridge Rd. - Just outside the Kodak Performing Arts Center. [@Kodak_Center] 16 gas containers set aside as part of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/0YdY4HEKZR — Marky Hutt (@MarkyHutt3) January 1, 2024

Viewer discretion is advised: Here’s dash camera video of the beginning of the scene. You can see a person getting out of a vehicle in flames before falling to the ground on West Ridge Road. pic.twitter.com/aHJpvEvx6q — Geoffery Rogers (@GeofferyRogers) January 1, 2024

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!