Florida surgeon general calls to stop using COVID shots over DNA-related safety concerns

'I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:47pm
Hospitalman Marissa Salomon administers a vaccine March 30, 2021, to a service member at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's off-site location in Florida for COVID-19 vaccines. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith)

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is calling on healthcare providers to halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing purported health risks labeled "misinformation" by federal officials.

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, Ladapo claimed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not shown evidence that coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have been assessed for "nucleic acid contaminants" that could cause cancer. Disputing claims by the FDA that such risk is "implausible," Ladapo called for an immediate stoppage to the use of the approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

"I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines," the Florida surgeon general said in a statement.

