Voters in 1 state warned plan would let tattoo artists refer teens for abortion

A key legal team that has been battling the abortion-for-all movement since long before Joe Biden turned it into one of his presidency's key ideologies is warning Florida voters that a new Planned Parenthood idea there would let tattoo artists refer teens for abortion.

The team is that one located at Liberty Counsel, where chief Mat Staver explained the fear is over the abortion industry giant's "insane ballot proposal."

Under those requirements, "even a laser hair removal technician" could recommend an abortion, he explained.

His organization now is arguing before the state Supreme Court against the ballot issue.

Liberty Counsel's report charges that the amendment is so vague, any "healthcare provider" can say that an abortion is "necessary" "AT ANY TIME UP TO BIRTH."



Among the problems is that a provider is not limited to a physician, nor is there any definition for "health."

The report said, "And because existing parental notification laws would be considered a prohibited 'delay' or 'restriction' of an abortion, under the amendment’s language all a pregnant teen would need to do is get an abortion recommendation from a tattoo artist or her soccer team’s athletic trainer to get a late-term abortion."

Already, the report notes, the state recognizes nearly 60 categories of "healthcare practitioner," including massage therapist, audiologist, and "tattoo artist." Also "911 public safety telecommunicator."

"So, your teenage daughter or granddaughter in Florida need not even venture out of the house to the local tattoo parlor to get permission for an abortion. Just pick up the phone and call her local 911 operator," the report warned.

It continued, "If she needs laser hair removal, she can waltz over to the electrologist and get permission for an abortion. I am not exaggerating."

Staver reported, "Planned Parenthood’s Florida ballot initiative reveals all too clearly that this multibillion-dollar global abortion giant doesn’t care about patient health at all. They want to ensure patients can keep lining up for their gruesome services."

He said he'll be arguing before the state court on February 7 that the Planned Parenthood scheme has "misleading and deceptive wording" in violation of state requirements for voter initiatives.

The report said Liberty Counsel also is fighting pro-abortion movements in states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota.

