Former university president retracts 'groundbreaking' Alzheimer's paper

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Former Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, who resigned in July of last year after an investigation found flaws in his research, retracted a 2009 science paper formerly described as “groundbreaking.”

The prestigious science journal Nature announced the retraction in a December 18 article signed by Tessier-Lavigne (pictured), the lead author, and his three co-authors, The Stanford Daily reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In 2009, Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist, was an executive at the biotechnology company Genentech, according to The Daily. Two days after the paper’s publication, Genentech described it to its shareholders as “groundbreaking basic research about an entirely new way of looking at the cause of Alzheimer’s disease.”

TRENDING: Biden's scare-the-hell-out-of-you reelection campaign

Read the full story ›