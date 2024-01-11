A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former university president retracts 'groundbreaking' Alzheimer's paper

Retraction is his 4th in 4 months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:06pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Former Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, who resigned in July of last year after an investigation found flaws in his research, retracted a 2009 science paper formerly described as “groundbreaking.”

The prestigious science journal Nature announced the retraction in a December 18 article signed by Tessier-Lavigne (pictured), the lead author, and his three co-authors, The Stanford Daily reported.

In 2009, Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist, was an executive at the biotechnology company Genentech, according to The Daily. Two days after the paper’s publication, Genentech described it to its shareholders as “groundbreaking basic research about an entirely new way of looking at the cause of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Read the full story ›

