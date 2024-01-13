Fox cancels My Pillow ads, no reason given

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Mike Lindell was on Steve Bannon’s show to explain that Fox has canceled My Pillow commercials. He’s been giving them $100 million a year for advertisements. Lindell is very concerned about his business but mostly about what this does to free speech.

“Fox News has canceled MyPillow, and I don’t have the reasons why yet,” said Lindell. He then speculated that the cancellation might be linked to his brand’s association with Trump, saying, “They know my brand is branded right with our great real President Donald Trump.” He also mentioned it could be tied to his recent decision to bring Lou Dobbs into his network.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“You give them $100 million a year, at least in the filings, to buy advertising,” he stated in disbelief at Fox News.

TRENDING: Daytime TV star insists Trump will put people in 'camps'

“Hundreds of millions of dollars,” Lindell iterated.

Read the full story ›