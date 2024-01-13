A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fox cancels My Pillow ads, no reason given

'Hundreds of millions of dollars,' Lindell stated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2024 at 2:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Mike Lindell was on Steve Bannon’s show to explain that Fox has canceled My Pillow commercials. He’s been giving them $100 million a year for advertisements. Lindell is very concerned about his business but mostly about what this does to free speech.

“Fox News has canceled MyPillow, and I don’t have the reasons why yet,” said Lindell. He then speculated that the cancellation might be linked to his brand’s association with Trump, saying, “They know my brand is branded right with our great real President Donald Trump.” He also mentioned it could be tied to his recent decision to bring Lou Dobbs into his network.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“You give them $100 million a year, at least in the filings, to buy advertising,” he stated in disbelief at Fox News.

TRENDING: Daytime TV star insists Trump will put people in 'camps'

“Hundreds of millions of dollars,” Lindell iterated.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. conducts additional strikes on Houthis after attacks on shipping continue
Search underway for 2 U.S. Navy sailors missing near Somalia
BlackRock moves to 'decarbonize the world,' reap government subsidies
Fox cancels My Pillow ads, no reason given
How making natural gas tech better will help 'sustainable future'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×