(TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY) -- BERLIN — Few things seem to strike fear into the heart of the Western establishment like big vehicles. Covid mandates suddenly disappeared in Canada when Freedom Convoy truckers and their rigs converged on the nation’s capital almost exactly two years ago. Now, ripping a page from the same playbook, German farmers have started congregating in at least three major cities this week for a planned Jan. 15 protest that threatens to be a repeat of the mid-December gridlock that blocked traffic around Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with tractors and farm vehicles. All because feeding the average citizen is getting prohibitively difficult — with Berlin’s green-obsessed government to blame.

A little background is in order. In February 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood silently beside U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as Biden responded to a press question about what the United States would do about the Nord Stream pipeline, carrying cheap Russian gas from Russia to Germany and into the rest of Europe, if Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Biden replied that he’d“bring an end to it.”

On Sept. 26, 2022, Nord Stream was mysteriously blown up, cutting the economic umbilical cord with Russia that made Germany a global industrial powerhouse and a competitor of the U.S. The prices of energy across Europe skyrocketed as the bloc was forced to switch to more pricey liquified natural gas from the U.S. and Norway — incidentally, the two nations that Pulitzer Prize- winning investigative journalist, Sy (Seymour) Hersh accused of leading the covert operation to blow up the primary driver of Germany’s economic engine, citing intelligence sources.

