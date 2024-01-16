Do you get rain pain? Weather-related aches really do alter people's lives

(STUDY FINDS) -- Chronic pain is bad enough on a normal day, but crummy weather can make already achy joints and hips that much more painful. Tied to changes in the barometric pressure resulting from storms, the cold, and dreary forecasts, pain-based weather is a significant concern on a day-to-day basis for millions of people.

Now, researchers from the University of Georgia report that roughly 70 percent of respondents in a recent poll would change their daily behavior based solely on weather-based pain forecasts.

“We’re finding more consistent relationships between weather patterns and pain, so it seems more possible to make weather-based pain forecasts,” says lead study author and geography/atmospheric sciences lecturer Christopher Elcik in a media release. “This study was to survey and see what the audience was for this type of forecast.”

