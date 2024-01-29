A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Scandals U.S. WorldTHE PEDO-FILE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ghislaine Maxwell writing tell-all: Epstein madam 'obsessively working on memoir

'She really thinks she hasn't done anything wrong'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 8:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell on trial in New York City, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Pool image)

A courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell on trial in New York City, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Pool image)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is writing a tell-all memoir from behind bars to combat what she calls 'misinformation' about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Maxwell, 62, has urged prison pals to ignore anything they hear about the recently released trove of court documents naming Epstein's associates and outlining new details of his warped grooming empire.

The disgraced socialite has promised to share 'the truth' in an upcoming book she's been obsessively working on while serving her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 'SNL' ruthlessly mocked for making fun of Trump for phrase he used correctly
Up to 40% of Hamas tunnels damaged or destroyed, report says
The news business really is cratering
Ghislaine Maxwell writing tell-all: Epstein madam 'obsessively working on memoir
WATCH: Network apologizes after anchor compares idea of relocating Gazans to Holocaust
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×