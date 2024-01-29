Ghislaine Maxwell writing tell-all: Epstein madam 'obsessively working on memoir

(DAILY MAIL) -- Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is writing a tell-all memoir from behind bars to combat what she calls 'misinformation' about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Maxwell, 62, has urged prison pals to ignore anything they hear about the recently released trove of court documents naming Epstein's associates and outlining new details of his warped grooming empire.

The disgraced socialite has promised to share 'the truth' in an upcoming book she's been obsessively working on while serving her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

