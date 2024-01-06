GOP attorneys general support parents' rights against school district's pronoun policies

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A group of Republican attorneys general filed a brief before the Supreme Court Thursday backing parents seeking to sue a Maryland school district over a pronoun policy.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision that parents lacked legal standing to challenge a Montgomery County Public Schools policy that allowed school officials to hide students’ gender transitions from parents, according to Reuters. Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia led a group of 17 state AGs who urged the Supreme Court to hear the appeal in the brief filed with the Supreme Court, saying the policy “deprives parents of key information about their children’s lives.”

TRENDING: 'Decisive triumph': True the Vote, Engelbrecht win landmark lawsuit

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The WV AG is leading an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court supporting parents’ rights and opposing the Montgomery Co., Md. Board of Education’s inclusion of a Parental Preclusion Policy in its “Guidelines for Student Gender Identity.” READ MORE: https://t.co/x69l99dswh pic.twitter.com/wqctlwJDgx — WV Attorney General (@WestVirginiaAG) January 4, 2024

“This egregious policy completely sidesteps parents’ rights and severs them from having involvement in their child’s physical, emotional, mental and social well-being,” Morrisey said in a Thursday release. “Any time any organization or institution seeks to hide what they do when our children are in their care, it’s a huge red flag. Why would a school board encourage students to keep secrets from their parents?”

Are parents being deceived by schools about kids' gender transitions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Parents sued school districts in recent years over efforts to transition children socially without the parents’ knowledge in multiple states. A 12-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide in Florida while administrators were carrying out a social transition without informing her parents, Fox News reported.

“The Policy’s secret nature deprives parents of key information about their children’s lives and deprives them of the information they’d need to sue,” the attorneys general said in the brief filed with the Supreme Court. “And once parents know that their child is exploring his or her gender identity, the parents’ harm—and thus standing to sue—may be gone. Family ties, then, will fall by the wayside.”

A California school district paid a $100,000 settlement to Jessica Konen to end a lawsuit over an effort by two teachers to help Konen’s daughter socially transition secretly.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!