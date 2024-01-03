Government banning prayer? It's already happened in one location

One Australian state, Victoria, already has adopted laws that essentially make practicing Christianity, specifically prayer, a crime, and a commentary at The Daily Signal warns America is heading that direction with its bans on "conversion therapy."

Conversion therapy is a derogatory term for counseling that encourages those who have unwanted same-sex attractions to live the lives they choose, and provides them skills to use to pursue their goals.

It's been banned in many locations in America by lawmakers and others kowtowing to the ideology of the LGBT agenda. Quite literally in many locations, but not all, they've succeeded in promoting pro-LGBT counseling, but banning anti-LGBT discussions.

"It seems that the transgender movement aims to demonize any attempt to delay experimental medical interventions on children using the 'conversion therapy' label," the commentary explained. "Victoria’s law condemning certain forms of prayer seems beyond the pale for Americans, but 27 states, along with Washington, D.C., and one U.S. territory have laws banning 'conversion therapy' for minors, according to the pro-LGBTQ Movement Advancement Project."

The author, Tyler O'Neil, explained, "These laws only allow therapy in one direction; namely, for an LGBTQ identity—even if a patient expresses a desire to overcome unwanted feelings of same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria.

"If states insert themselves into the therapist-patient relationship by outlawing mainstream patient-directed talk therapy for patients who do not embrace their same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria, how long before they outlaw pastors praying for those struggling individuals in public settings?"

O'Neil, managing editor of The Daily Signal and the author of "Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center," explained that's where Victoria already has gone.

That state's "Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Act 2021," which went into effect in 2022, actually bans "certain practices aimed at changing or suppressing an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation," he said.

And it bans "carrying out a religious practice, including but not limited to, a prayer-based practice, a deliverance practice or an exorcism."

It's the bureaucrats of the state Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission that outline what prayer actually is banned.

That would be, "prayers that are directed at a person to change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity cause harm and are prohibited."

Also prayers that "ask for healing; ask for a person to change; ask for a person not to act on their attractions; talk about a person’s brokenness or need to repent; [and] ask for long-term celibacy."

The commission explains to Christians they can, however, practice their faith "without causing harm" by petitioning God "for guidance; that are supporting and reassuring that the person is created in their God’s image and perfect the way they are; that acknowledge their God loves the individual."

The commentary noted, however, that the commission appears ignorant of the fact "that some of these condemnations and 'suggestions' amount to theological claims that arguably violate orthodox Christian doctrine."

He noted, "If calls for repentance violate the law, then Christianity itself has been made illegal in the state of Victoria, home to roughly 7 million Australians."

And he pointed out the law singles out prayers concerning "people who identify as LGBTQ."

The commission insists that traditional Christian prayer practices are "harmful," and says it only has placed "limitations" on peoples' faith.

Meanwhile, the political ideology appears to contradict science, as even Stephen B. Levine, a psychiatrist and early supporter of transgender medical interventions, said "transgender interventions" on children should be avoided.

The commentary noted, "While neurologists and psychotherapists once employed horrific methods, such as lobotomies and electroshock 'treatment,' to try to force people with same-sex attraction to become straight, these kinds of 'conversion therapy' have rightly been condemned. Therapists today offer patient-driven talk therapy, which states such as Victoria outlaw."

And he noted, "At least one recent study has suggested that the scientific evidence allegedly undermining sexual orientation change efforts actually shows that LGBT people who undergo non-'affirming' therapy actually have lower rates of suicide."

In the United Kingdom, there already have been cases brought against Christians who have committed the offense of silent prayer, if they happen to be in a zone that carries special protections for abortionists and their lucrative industry.

