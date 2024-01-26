Governor celebrates that his state is abortion-free, abortions have dropped to 0

(LIFENEWS) – In his final State of the State address, pro-life Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday touted his success at making his state abortion-free.

Embarking on his final year in office (Gov. Parson is term-limited), he told a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly, “We have fought the fight for life and reduced the number of abortions in our state from 8,000 annually to zero.”

Not surprising, Democrats sat in stony silence on abortion and every other accomplishment.

