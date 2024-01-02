Governor got big bucks from pro-trans hospitals before vetoing anti-trans bill

The Ohio governor who at the 11th hour vetoed a legislatively adopted plan to protect minors from the transgender ideologies being promoted in his state, and across the nation by Joe Biden, actually got $40,000 from hospitals supporting that woke agenda, according to a new report.

The Federalist Papers explains it was Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, who vetoed House Bill 68 at the last minute possible.

Lawmakers who adopted the plan intended to prohibit prescriptions of chemicals to children that block puberty, and cross-sex hormones for minors. And they wanted to ban boys from competing in girls' sports.

Lawmakers in his state already have begun considering whether to override his veto.

TRENDING: Time to take the gloves off in 2024

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But the report said a review of donations to the governor from 2018 to 2023 "reveals that the governor received a total of $40,300 from the Ohio Children's Hospital Association (OCHA), Cincinnati Children's, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and ProMedica Children's Hospital.

"Some of these hospitals, such as Cincinnati Children’s and Nationwide Children’s, offer gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, without specifying an age limit for patients," the report confirmed. "Nick Lashutka, president of the OHCA, testified against House Bill 68, arguing that the bill 'strips away' the rights of parents and their transgender children. In a statement, Lashutka said, 'These youth existed before we established our gender clinics, and they will exist if our clinics are forced to close.'"

DeWine in his statement said he would defer to doctors and parents in such cases.

Did Gov. Mike DeWine sign his political obituary with his veto of the anti-trans bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report explained, "The OCHA donated $10,000 to the Mike DeWine and Jon Husted Transition Fund on Dec. 28, 2018, and another $10,000 on Dec. 7, 2022. … Affiliates of OCHA, such as Cincinnati Children’s and ProMedica, also made significant contributions. Cincinnati Children’s donated $300 on Dec. 15, 2022, and ProMedica, another affiliate of OCHA, donated $10,000 in December 2018. Nationwide Children’s, a third affiliate with OCHA, donated $5,000 in December 2018 and another $5,000 in January 2023 to the transition fund."

ProMedica also turned over $10,000 to DeWine.

Explained the report, "In light of these facts, it is difficult to ignore the real possibility that Governor DeWine’s decision to veto House Bill 68 was influenced by these donations. The implications of this decision on Ohio’s youth and the integrity of the Governor’s office are significant and cannot be ignored."

A report at ZeroHedge turned sarcastic, when reporting on the donations, and the governor's decision.

"What a shock... Ohio's 'Republican' governor, Mike DeWine, took over $40,000 from hospitals which prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, before vetoing a bill that would outlaw puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children."

Oh, and would you look at that! The Ohio Children's Hospital Association has given DeWine $20,000. How nice of him to veto the bill that would have cost "gender affirming" children's hospitals millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/SDbBl2bxHe — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) December 29, 2023

We must protect our kids and override Governor DeWine’s veto of HB68. pic.twitter.com/YuSxIqjlEM — Senator Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) December 30, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!