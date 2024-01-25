Group sues feds, wants taxpayers to cover sex changes for transgender veterans

Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

A group representing transgender veterans is suing the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), seeking to compel the agency to cover the costs of gender reassignment surgeries, NBC News reported.

The Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) filed a lawsuit against the VA on Wednesday, seeking to compel it to respond to a 2016 petition TAVA filed requesting that the department amend its policy to cover gender reassignment surgeries for veterans, NBC News reported. The VA already covers procedures like hormone therapy, voice training and hair removal, among other things, for transgender veterans.

TAVA claims in its lawsuit that the VA’s “failure to provide gender-confirmation surgery puts transgender veterans at increased risk of physical harm, psychological distress, and suicide,” according to NBC News. The organization’s president told NBC News that they frequently receive emails from transgender veterans asking about when the VA will cover surgeries.

The Biden administration moved in 2021 to compel the VA to cover transgender surgeries for veterans, CNN reported.

VA Secretary Dennis McDonough said in June 2023 that a policy change to allow the surgeries was on his desk awaiting approval, but that he was “not yet ready” to roll out the new rules, Military.com reported.

Transgenderism has become more prominent in the armed forces since President Joe Biden took office.

The Air Force Academy promoted a seminar on “transgender visibility,” the Air Force aided airmen in evading state-level laws concerning transgender youth and the Pentagon worked to provide transgender children of military personnel stationed abroad with hormone therapy, among other things.

Taxpayers are already paying for gender reassignment surgeries for prison inmates, according to Fox News Digital.

The VA and TAVA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

