A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hamas has made no serious proposal for hostage deal, Netanyahu says

'On the other hand, there is our initiative, which I will not detail'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 2:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy IDF)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy IDF)

(JNS) -- Hamas has failed to offer any serious proposal for a deal that would see the 130-plus captives held by the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip released, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

“Contrary to what is [being] said, there is no genuine proposal by Hamas,” Netanyahu told representatives of the hostages’ families during a meeting, according to a statement from his office. “This is not true.

“On the other hand, there is our initiative, which I will not detail,” stated Netanyahu, likely alluding to Saudi reports confirming renewed talks aimed at reviving the hostages-for-ceasefire deal that Hams violated in November.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NFL playoff stars glorify God: Ravens' Harbaugh recites Bible, Niners' Purdy says it's 'all God'
WATCH: Russell Brand reveals why he wears a cross and is reading Bible 'a lot more'
Hollywood actor's faith inspires all he does: 'If you say you believe something, live that out'
Hamas has made no serious proposal for hostage deal, Netanyahu says
'I have nothing left to lose. I've already lost what was most precious'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×