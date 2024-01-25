'Hands off': Global elites blasted for 'Now they're coming for your coffee' video

(NEW YORK POST) -- A video featuring elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, discussing how coffee production contributes to climate change infuriated social media users after going viral.

X users besieged the comment section of a video featuring Swiss banker Hubert Keller telling a WEF panel last week how much CO2 coffee production puts into the atmosphere, warning that “they’re coming for your coffee.”

Now they're coming for your coffee. Swiss banker and World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Hubert Keller: "The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee... Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the… pic.twitter.com/4tRj2fXJaw — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 22, 2024

In the clip — which was shared to X on Monday and has since racked up over three million views and many comments — Keller noted just how many “tonnes” (metric unit equivalent to 2,204 lbs) of CO2 coffee makers put into the atmosphere globally when producing their product.

