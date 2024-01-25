A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health Money Politics U.S. WorldBIG BREW-HAHA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Hands off': Global elites blasted for 'Now they're coming for your coffee' video

'You'll have nothing and you'll like it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) -- A video featuring elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, discussing how coffee production contributes to climate change infuriated social media users after going viral.

X users besieged the comment section of a video featuring Swiss banker Hubert Keller telling a WEF panel last week how much CO2 coffee production puts into the atmosphere, warning that “they’re coming for your coffee.”

TRENDING: 'Direct violent threat to Donald Trump': Alex Soros tweets bullet hole and 47

In the clip — which was shared to X on Monday and has since racked up over three million views and many comments — Keller noted just how many “tonnes” (metric unit equivalent to 2,204 lbs) of CO2 coffee makers put into the atmosphere globally when producing their product.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Hands off': Global elites blasted for 'Now they're coming for your coffee' video
Tourist finds 7.46-carat diamond at American state park, names it after his fiancée
'Turbocharged our efforts': Dems in Congress intensify pushback against Netanyahu
AI misled by distractions: Tissue contamination can throw medical diagnoses into chaos
Anti-aging elixir on the horizon? Revolutionary therapy works with one treatment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×