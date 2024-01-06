'All this has happened to us because we forgot God'

Yes, it was true for the Soviets in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's day, and it is true for Americans today. The USSR and the USA: Mirror opposites in political ideologies, but the same basic underlying problem. In America, looming totalitarianism seeping out from under the cover of racial and religious wrongs done to us, or others we care about (for few care about wrongs done to their enemies; just their friends).

The shimmering pond surface reflects back at us what we want to see, rather than what really is, in the nation in which we live. Our own national leaders working to destroy our nation from within, something which has never been successful from threats without. United we are too powerful to topple, but divided houses – even Jesus warned about their fall.

The politics we see reflecting back at us from the shimmering pond surface of our political debates are not nearly as important or confusing as we think they are. Even today, the real problem transcends our politics, our laws, our vote counting and the various disinformation campaigns constantly at work among us.

As humanity's technical prowess grew, God became less important to us as a nation. Great scientific narrators, worshipers of the creation rather than the Creator, began to think of themselves as gods. The Manhattan Project developed the first nuclear bomb. People were awed at the destructive power of atomic weapons.

The small world within us began to give way to cracking the DNA building blocks of life. This knowledge proved too much for our new scientific gods to pass up. Since, in the view of these new scientific gods, life had arisen by a fortunate (or unfortunate) accident, there was no problem in playing around with the bits and pieces discovered, and creating our own life. If an accident could yield us, think what such intelligent intervention could produce. Plus, they would be worshiped as gods by many of those who knew no better. Knowledge and ego have always been a dangerous cocktail. Why shouldn't humans and animals be combined in the laboratory?

God was excluded from these laboratories, because who was He to demand accountability from us? Weren't we the gods who had discovered the secrets of time and chance? Educators rushed to replace God with the scientific method, but only when blended carefully with accountability. Follow the science became the mantra of those caught with their hands in the divine cookie jar. Following the history, rather than the science, might have been much more valuable to humanity and our offspring. Small "G" gods leave their tracks in the sands of history; often among the piles of wreckage from their experimentation.

The Soviets had their gulags where unbelievers in the peace and love of the communist system were "reeducated" and the observers shown what lay ahead for dissenters. America had its social-media gulags, where the latest and greatest beliefs of the self-annointed became the gospel, where unbelief was called out, and skeptics brought to account and converted to the most virulent practitioners of character assassination. The unrepentant were simply deplatformed, insuring dissent died a quick death. Even small "G" gods demand worship from the rest of us.

A nation filled with people who understood God's role and our role in our world would never have degenerated into what we see before us today. Churches spend their time arguing doctrine, while the world burns. The small "G" gods of science and technology blindly follow the science, with no plan of action to avoid the fires of hell that spring up after them, smothering the nation in the smoke and ashes of unbelief.

The advent of the billionaires simply accelerated the process. Their money bought political movers and shakers, which repaid their election debts by selling out the rest of us. Government no longer represented We the People; it represented those who could afford to pay for representation. The rest of us could content ourselves with the role of lab rats for the next big life-saving intervention – the same one that would further enrich the billionaires, seep into the political swamp and wait quietly for the next bureaucrat or self-deluded wannabe to sell him or herself to the highest bidders to "serve" the people of the nation.

Even a children's Sunday School class could save much of our political "leadership" and in fact our nation from the fallout of ego and avarice that now rules our politics. Forgetting God is bad enough. Believing you can replace Him is delusional, dysfunctional and demeaning to the Creator of all.

