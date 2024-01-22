A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'[Bleep] yeah!' Chatbot starts swearing, calls itself 'worst delivery service'

'It happily produced a poem about how terrible they are as a company'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024 at 8:06pm
(FOX BUSINESS) -- A United Kingdom delivery company's use of AI backfired after a disgruntled customer was able to make it swear and criticize the company, prompting the company to disable part of its AI-powered chatbot.

According to the BBC, the erratic AI behavior came after delivery firm Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD) implemented a system update, prompting the chatbot to go rogue.

"An error occurred after a system update yesterday," DPD said in a statement to the BBC. "The AI element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated."

