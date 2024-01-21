'Hasn't denied the allegation': Reporter breaks down latest in Fani Willis saga

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Katelynn Richardson broke down the latest developments in the corruption allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during a Saturday appearance on Newsmax.

Willis has been plagued with allegations that she misused public funds when hiring her alleged lover, Nathan Wade, who she appointed as special prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia. Richardson detailed the most recent revelations that Wade purchased plane tickets in Willis’ name, and was being paid more hourly than one of the state’s top racketeering experts she contracted for the case.

“So just yesterday, we learned that Nathan Wade’s bank statements show he paid for at least two tickets for Fani Willis,” Richardson told Newsmax’s Tom Basile. “We also learned this week, based off of contracts and billing statements obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, that Nathan Wade, who is allegedly her lover, is being paid $250 an hour while the lawyer John Floyd, who is known as one of the state’s top racketeering experts, is only being paid $200 an hour as of May 2023, and initially was only being paid $150 an hour.”

Wade allegedly used funds his firm received from Fulton County to expense ritzy trips he took with Willis, according to a motion filed by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman to disqualify the district attorney and dismiss the case. The special prosecutor’s firm has brought in nearly $654,000 from Willis’ office since 2022, county data shows.

Basile inquired about the latest developments on a potential investigation into the allegations, and whether Willis could be removed from the case against Trump.

“So there’s two big things you can keep in mind right now. Just yesterday, one of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Willis requesting information to the potential misuse of county funds. This commissioner told me that she has been rather obstinate in answering their questions in the past,” Richardson said. “The second thing you can keep in mind is that this is going to go before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing on February 15. That’s when all of this will be sorted out in court. But before that, on February 2, the district attorney will have to submit a filing responding to these allegations in court.”

Willis acknowledged the allegations about her relationship with Wade during a church appearance on Jan. 14 where she argued that racism was behind the accusations.

The judge presiding over Trump’s racketeering case will consider the allegations against Willis during the Feb. 15 hearing.

“You’re gonna want to watch for what Fani Willis says in court filings and during this hearing on February 15,” saidRichardson. “She has responded last week in the statements she made in church, but she hasn’t denied the allegation. So it would be good to watch for what she says next.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

