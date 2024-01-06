A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon will be 'exposed' to Israeli attacks if no response to Hamas leader's death

Claimed his terrorist group has carried out 670 military operations against Israel since Oct. 8

Published January 6, 2024 at 3:52pm
Published January 6, 2024 at 3:52pm
(FOX NEWS) – Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that Lebanon would be "exposed" to Israeli attacks if his terrorist group does not respond to the alleged assassination of a senior Hamas official in Beirut.

Deputy Hamas leader Saleh Arouri and three others were killed in an airstrike that hit Beirut on Tuesday. Hezbollah media blamed Israel for the attack, but Israeli officials denied involvement.

In a televised address — his second in less than a week — Nasrallah said that Hezbollah "cannot be silent about a violation of this level. ... This means that all of Lebanon will become exposed, all cities, villages, and figures will become exposed," he said.

WND News Services
