HGTV host gives his side of 9-1-1 call that ended marriage to Christina Hall

(FOX NEWS) -- HGTV star Tarek El Moussa explained that a 2016 incident in which he left his house after a fight with then-wife Christina Hall and was approached by police in a helicopter along a wooded trail was a misunderstanding.

The "Flip or Flop" star wrote in his upcoming book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life," that he simply felt like clearing his head after a heated argument with Hall, so he jumped a fence in his backyard and went for a walk on a trail in Chino Hills State Park behind their house, according to People magazine.

He said he has a concealed-carry permit and brought his gun as an "insurance policy" because there are mountain lions and bobcats on the trail.

