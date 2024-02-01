A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

HGTV host gives his side of 9-1-1 call that ended marriage to Christina Hall

'Me sitting there in handcuffs, asking myself: What in the world is going on?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 9:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall off HGTV's 'Flip or Flop'

(FOX NEWS) -- HGTV star Tarek El Moussa explained that a 2016 incident in which he left his house after a fight with then-wife Christina Hall and was approached by police in a helicopter along a wooded trail was a misunderstanding.

The "Flip or Flop" star wrote in his upcoming book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life," that he simply felt like clearing his head after a heated argument with Hall, so he jumped a fence in his backyard and went for a walk on a trail in Chino Hills State Park behind their house, according to People magazine.

He said he has a concealed-carry permit and brought his gun as an "insurance policy" because there are mountain lions and bobcats on the trail.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







HGTV host gives his side of 9-1-1 call that ended marriage to Christina Hall
Released hostage, 15, says she acted as mother to her younger sister in captivity
More than skin deep: Israelis ink massacre date on their bodies as a living memorial
DNA testing giant 23andMe gets sued as hackers sell info on users with Jewish heritage
Police destroy explosive device found at Israeli embassy in Sweden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×