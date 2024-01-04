A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
High-profile names linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein unsealed

Big names on list include Bill Clinton, his longtime aide Doug Band and Prince Andrew

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:43pm
Jeffrey Epstein (Mugshot courtesy New York State Division of Criminal Justice)

(FOX NEWS) -- Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release in December but gave the Jane and John Does two weeks in case they wanted to appeal.

Big names on the list included former President Bill Clinton, his estranged longtime aide Doug Band, Prince Andrew, and the French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who like Epstein died while awaiting trial.

WND News Services
