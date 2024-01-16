A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
You're hired! Trump wins Iowa Caucus in landslide

Victory comes despite popular Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsing DeSantis

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 9:04pm
President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump won the first GOP presidential voting contest of 2024 in Iowa on Monday by a wide margin, according to multiple reports.

Despite historically harsh weather conditions, Iowans turned out for Trump, putting him one step closer to the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election, according to multiple outlets.

The victory came despite popular Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsing DeSantis in November, arguing that she didn’t believe the former president could win a general election against President Joe Biden.

A recent poll revealed that 61% of Iowans said that their support would not change if Trump was convicted in any of his trials, and 20% said their support for the former president would increase if Trump was convicted.

Trump did not hold as many events as his fellow candidates, holding only 13 events since November, according to NBC News.

Will this strong win in Iowa propel President Trump back into the White House?

DeSantis and Ramaswamy have both completed the “full Grassley” of Iowa’s 99 counties named after Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who makes the trip every year.

Trump is currently polling at an average of 61% nationally and nearly 44% on average in the next primary battle in New Hampshire, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump also revealed Wednesday during a town hall on FOX News that he has picked his vice presidential running mate, but his campaign walked the comments back, saying that the matter hasn’t been discussed in “any great detail,” according to ABC News.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







