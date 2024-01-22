A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hollywood actor's faith inspires all he does: 'If you say you believe something, live that out'

'Scripture says you should not be like a reed in the ocean, going to and fro'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:08pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- Hollywood actor Jesse Hutch, known for starring in romantic comedies, recently opened up about the powerful role faith plays in his life.

Hutch, a Christian who starred in Great American Family’s “A Christmas Blessing,” stressed the importance of living out one’s beliefs in every facet of life.

“If you say you believe something, then live that out,” he said. “Live it out in your marriage, live it out at your workplace, live it out in your community, live it out in your finances, your parenting, how you handle strangers. … just live that out.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
