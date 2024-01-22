Hollywood actor's faith inspires all he does: 'If you say you believe something, live that out'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Hollywood actor Jesse Hutch, known for starring in romantic comedies, recently opened up about the powerful role faith plays in his life.

Hutch, a Christian who starred in Great American Family’s “A Christmas Blessing,” stressed the importance of living out one’s beliefs in every facet of life.

“If you say you believe something, then live that out,” he said. “Live it out in your marriage, live it out at your workplace, live it out in your community, live it out in your finances, your parenting, how you handle strangers. … just live that out.”

