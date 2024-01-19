A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hospital might deny patients care if they're accused of microaggressions

'Body language and tone of voice are also important parts of communication'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY WIRE) – A Massachusetts hospital has implemented a policy that would conceivably deny care for a person accused of microaggressions such as words that are “hostile” or “vulgar,” a refusal to see a staff member based on stating any opposition to their claimed gender, or the prospective patient’s “body language and tone of voice.”

In a video, Dr. Peter Smulowitz, the Chief Medical Officer at Milford Regional Medical Center, which has 149 beds, stated the hospital’s current policy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Milford Regional Medical Center is committed to providing exceptional health care services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect,” he asserted. “Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces. Our patient and visitor code of conduct helps us meet this goal. Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

TRENDING: Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden shelled out thousands to close 'gender gap' among journalists ... in Somalia
World Economic Forum panelist breaks down how to crush 'bad content' sources
North Korea's bizarre behavior suggests plans for global war
After already laying off thousands, Google prepping for more layoffs
More than 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×