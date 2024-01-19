Hospital might deny patients care if they're accused of microaggressions

(DAILY WIRE) – A Massachusetts hospital has implemented a policy that would conceivably deny care for a person accused of microaggressions such as words that are “hostile” or “vulgar,” a refusal to see a staff member based on stating any opposition to their claimed gender, or the prospective patient’s “body language and tone of voice.”

In a video, Dr. Peter Smulowitz, the Chief Medical Officer at Milford Regional Medical Center, which has 149 beds, stated the hospital’s current policy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Milford Regional Medical Center is committed to providing exceptional health care services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect,” he asserted. “Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces. Our patient and visitor code of conduct helps us meet this goal. Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

TRENDING: Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

Read the full story ›