A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hundreds from 'lost tribe' asking to join Israel Defense Forces

Looking to fight alongside other Jewish soldiers whom they call 'our brothers and sisters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 7:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community in northeastern India, who descend from a “lost tribe” of Israel, gathered yesterday in Aizawl, in the Indian state of Mizoram, to show their support and solidarity with the state of Israel as it marks 100 days since the war in Gaza began.

During the gathering, they marched in the streets of the city, waved Israeli flags and called on the government of Israel to allow them to make Aliyah (immigration to Israel) immediately so they could join the IDF and fight alongside other Israeli soldiers whom they call “our brothers and sisters.”

According to Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based nonprofit organization lobbying for 20-plus years for the Aliyah of the Bnei Menashe, 75 members of the Bnei Menashe who made Aliyah from northeastern India in recent years are on active duty and currently serving as soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting against Hamas and Hezbollah. An additional 140 members were called up for reserve duty.

TRENDING: Vivek Ramaswamy quits presidential race, endorses Trump

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hundreds from 'lost tribe' asking to join Israel Defense Forces
Hamas tunnels hundreds of miles longer than thought with 5,000 entry points
'This is crazy. It's a disaster. Seriously': Bitter cold freezes EV charging
Global freezing deaths 9 times more common than global warming deaths
Russell Brand is hotter than ever after rape and abuse allegations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×