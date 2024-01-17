Hundreds from 'lost tribe' asking to join Israel Defense Forces

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community in northeastern India, who descend from a “lost tribe” of Israel, gathered yesterday in Aizawl, in the Indian state of Mizoram, to show their support and solidarity with the state of Israel as it marks 100 days since the war in Gaza began.

During the gathering, they marched in the streets of the city, waved Israeli flags and called on the government of Israel to allow them to make Aliyah (immigration to Israel) immediately so they could join the IDF and fight alongside other Israeli soldiers whom they call “our brothers and sisters.”

According to Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based nonprofit organization lobbying for 20-plus years for the Aliyah of the Bnei Menashe, 75 members of the Bnei Menashe who made Aliyah from northeastern India in recent years are on active duty and currently serving as soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting against Hamas and Hezbollah. An additional 140 members were called up for reserve duty.

