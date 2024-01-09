IDF spokesperson: Conflict with Hamas has 'shifted a stage' to less intense combat

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Israel’s defense leaders have indicated a shift in the military campaign against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, from intense battles to more targeted operations, with the military spokesperson confirming for the first time that this change is already underway.

In interviews with international media on Sunday and Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari both noted that as the focus moves to the southern part of the densely populated Palestinian enclave, different tactics will be needed to avoid civilian casualties.

Hagari told the New York Times Monday that the Israel Defense Forces had already begun a new, less intensive phase in the war against Hamas, with fewer ground troops and airstrikes.

