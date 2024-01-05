'Improper' federal payments last year cost taxpayers $236 BILLION!

It is an election year after all, and Joe Biden's record of accomplishments is sparse, what with his economy that has left prices inflated some 17% since he took office, his dismal record on international relations, his extreme left agenda on abortion and transgenderism, including mutilating surgeries on children, and his policy of a wide-open southern border, so that millions of illegal aliens can enter the U.S.

So when the documentation of "improper payments" by the government actually went down, the White House posted a statement boasting about it.

The White House bragged, "Today, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is releasing its annual data on improper payments, which shows a reduction Government-wide. This critical milestone demonstrates the integrity of Government programs while ensuring that Government continues to work better for the American people. The improper and insufficient documentation payment rate in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 was 5.43%. Consistent with the reduction in FY 2022, this year’s rate again shows a significant decrease compared to the FY 2021 rate of 7.16%."

It also alleged that those payments are not "a measure of monetary losses to taxpayers," because it could involve a simple matter of failed "documentation."

TRENDING: Obadiah: Understanding Jacob and Esau in the end times

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

However, the posting left out a significant factor – how much money actually was involved, and Just the News obtained that figure from the General Accountability Office.

It was $236 billion, which, in fact, WAS down from the $247 billion from Biden's previous year in the White House.

Since a billion here and billion there soon adds up to significant money, for perspective, the $236 billion would purchase 728,000 brand new Ferrari F8 Spider cars. Those are the toys that develop 710 horsepower and go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and 0-124 in 7.8 seconds.

Is the allegedly decrease of 'improper' federal payments something to brag about? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

To put THAT in perspective, that would be enough cars to hand over the keys to a new vehicle to every resident of Denver, with some 30,000 cars left over.

Just the News reported that loss to the government is more than double the amount from fiscal year 2013.

"Since 2003, there have been more than $2.4 trillion of improper payments made across the federal government, according to the GAO, and that figure does not include the fiscal year 2023 amount. The government watchdog defines 'improper payments' as payments that should not have been made or were made in the incorrect amount, and says they 'have consistently been a government-wide issue despite efforts to identify their root causes and reduce them,'" the report said.

The most improper payment stem from the massive Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and Earned Income Tax Credit programs.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Just the News it was "more evidence" that shows Washington, D.C., is broken.

"This is just more evidence that Washington is broken and too many career politicians and bureaucrats don't care about how they waste taxpayer dollars," he said. "We are $34 trillion in debt and will be over $36 trillion in debt before the current debt limit deal ends next January. We cannot afford to wait any longer to stop the runaway spending train and get our fiscal house in order."

Pending before Congress right now are measures that would keep the government funded and running.

The report said those payments surged from 2007 when they were $42 billion to 2010, when they were $121 billion.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!