'Inconceivable!' Star of 'The Princess Bride' leads actors accusing Israel of genocide

Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Nixon also charge Jewish state with wrongdoing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 4:39pm
Inconceivable! Actor Wallace Shawn holds a dagger to actress Robin Wright in a classic scene from 1987's 'The Princess Bride'

Inconceivable! Actor Wallace Shawn holds a dagger to actress Robin Wright in a classic scene from 1987's 'The Princess Bride'

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Several leading actors, musicians and writers, including Cynthia Nixon, Susan Sarandon and Wallace Shawn, have expressed their support for South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.

The 29 celebrities gave their backing in a series of videos that was started Friday by the Palestine Festival of Literature in which they read out sections of the charges in a show of support for the case.

The first video, which was published on Friday, included participants from nine countries with various positions in the entertainment industry.

Read the full story ›

