'This is insane': Elon Musk goes on tear to expose ease of election fraud in U.S.

Elon Musk has launched a barrage of messages to sound the alarm about the lack of election integrity in America and the "insane" ease by which voter fraud can be committed.

"In the USA, you don't need government issued ID to vote and you can mail in your ballot," Musk began Monday night.

"This is insane."

Musk added: "We should require government ID and in-person voting (unless valid medical/ military/etc excuse), like other countries do or like if you want to buy beer."

He then said with an accompanying video: "Claiming that people can't figure out how to get ID is racist and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

Musk also noted: "Literally the same people who said voter ID was racist also demanded that you get a vaccine ID to travel anywhere or work!"

He then featured a clip of now-U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson spilling the beans on how some locales across America are allowing non-citizens to vote.

"Whoa, I did not know this," he commented on the video.

In the video, Republican Mike Johnson responds to U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who claimed, "Non-citizens have not been eligible to vote in New York or as far as I know in any other state since the 19th century."

Johnson strongly replied: "That's not true. The New York City Council voted in December to allow this. It begins January 9, 2023. Cities in Vermont and Maryland already allow this, and similar measures are under consideration in Illinois, Maine, and Massachusetts right now."

Nadler interjected: "I believe those are considerations of allowing votes in municipal elections only."

Johnson answered: "That's the point. Everybody wants to know at home, why would they allow this? Guys, they're allowing it because they're gonna turn them into voters. They already are doing this in New York City, largest city in America, and this is the plan of our friends on this side to turn all the illegals into voters. That's it, folks. That's what's going on. That's the game. That's why the border's open. That's why they've dropped it."

Nadler responded: "As a New Yorker, I would love to think that New York is the entire country, but it is not. It is not, and consideration is being given to permitting non-citizens to vote in New York and I believe in the capital city of Vermont, I forget which that is, but it is much as I'd like to believe it, New York and Vermont are not the entire country."

Johnson concluded: "But Mr. Chairman, that's the whole point. This is what's going on, folks, at home. If you're trying to figure this out, if you're scratching your heads, you've seen the video, you see droves of people, 2.4 million people coming over the border illegally, the president allowing, the Democrats in charge of Congress are allowing it, the deal is they're going to turn them into voters. You just heard it. They don't have any problem with that. They celebrate it. Here's the deal. We have a problem with it. The Constitution has a problem with it. American elections should be decided by American citizens.

"That's it. That's what this is about. That's why we're jumping up and down and screaming, my friends on the video who are commenting about this. That's why we're so upset, because our constituents are frightened that we are losing our country. We're losing our security, we're losing our sovereignty, because we're going to allow people from 160 different countries around the world to come in here and decide our elections. That's it. Here it is on record. You all heard it."

Responding to the Musk exposé of voter fraud, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA said: "Yes, and they'll call you a racist or an election denier if you bring it up 🤔"

And Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy noted: "Unless that's the point."

