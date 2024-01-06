A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Invasive, carnivorous frogs are now breeding in southern U.S., biologists say

Can reach 5.5 inches long

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:06am
Cuban tree frog (video screenshot)

(PHYS ORG) – An invasive species of carnivorous tree frogs that feed on native wildlife are now breeding in Georgia, a sign that the amphibians have gained a stronger foothold in the state, biologists say.

Cuban treefrogs, Osteopilus septentrionalis, are a mostly canopy-dwelling species native to the Caribbean. It's unclear exactly when they made the leap across the Straits of Florida, but the species was first documented in Florida in the mid-1900s.

In the decades since, the frogs have spread across the Southeast and beyond. They were discovered in Georgia in 2004, but were likely in the southern part of the state long before that, said Daniel Sollenberger, the state herpetologist and a senior wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







