Investigation opened into university over anti-Semitism allegations

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Department of Education’s (ED) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation into Northwestern University Wednesday following a complaint filed with the office over alleged antisemitism on campus.

Zachary Marshall, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, a conservative news outlet, filed the complaint, alleging that the university had failed to adequately respond to incidents of antisemitism on campus, according to The Daily Northwestern. The ED’s OCR subsequently opened an investigation into the university, which has seen several incidents of antisemitism on campus since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

TRENDING: Updating my pet 'conspiracy theories'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“My primary concern is for Jewish students’ safety and wellbeing on campus. If these investigations help in any way, then they are completely worth doing. In my multiple calls with lawyers from the Office for Civil Rights, I stress how difficult it is for Jewish students I’ve spoken to come out publicly about their experiences. Since I’m in a position to speak out, I feel morally obligated to do what I can to fight antisemitism on college campuses,” Marshall told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Law students at the school asked the dean of the law school, Hari Osofsky, to condemn antisemitic signs at a rally in November, but Osofsky sent an email saying that students who film protesters “convey hate” and are “doxing” them, according to The Washington Free Beacon. The university also refused to condemn Hamas days after a terrorist attack on Israel in October.

“The University was notified by the U.S. Department of Education that it has opened an investigation into a complaint that Northwestern violated Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act. The University will respond to the Department of Education and cooperate with its investigation. The complaint against Northwestern was not filed by a member of our community but instead by an outside organization,” a spokesperson for Northwestern told the DCNF.

Are universities becoming dangerous for Jewish students? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

“Northwestern is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in our community. Northwestern does not tolerate antisemitism or discriminatory acts directed at any individual based upon their race, religion, national origin or other protected categories,” the spokesperson said.

The university announced a committee on preventing antisemitism and hate in November following a rise in anti-Israel activities around the U.S., according to a press release.

Several elite schools are being investigated on the federal level for alleged antisemitism on campus.

Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are being investigated by the House Education Committee following a Dec. 5 congressional hearing. Harvard President Claudine Gay, UPenn President Liz Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth refused at the hearing to say if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the schools’ codes of conduct.

The ED’s OCR is also looking into several other elite colleges including Cooper Union, Columbia University and Wellesley College, according to the ED.

The ED did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!