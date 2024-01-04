A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran says at least 95 killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general

'The perpetrators and leaders of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:27pm
Iran's flag (Image by jorono from Pixabay)

(AP) -- Two bombs exploded and killed at least 95 people at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain by the U.S. in a 2020 drone strike, Iranian officials said, as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for what appeared to be the deadliest militant attack to target Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran’s leaders vowed to punish those responsible for the blasts, which wounded at least 211 people.

The explosions struck minutes apart on Wednesday, shaking the city of Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran. The second blast sprayed shrapnel into a screaming crowd fleeing the first explosion.

Read the full story ›

