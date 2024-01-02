Israel confirms troops killed Hamas leader involved in terror group's Oct. 7 massacre

(FOX NEWS) --The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday the killing of a Hamas commander who took part in the terrorist group's invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, an attack in which militants crossed the border from Gaza and massacred some 1,200 people.

In a post on X, the IDF said it eliminated Adil Mismah, the Nukhba company commander in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.

IDF troops continue operating in Gaza: 🔺ELIMINATED: Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company Commander of Deir al-Balah who took part in Hamas’ October 7 invasion and massacre and attack on other communities surrounding Gaza. 🔺In Shejaiya, troops struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 1, 2024

TRENDING: Check your stamps: Workers didn't see mistake when printing these, one just sold for $2 million

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mismah led terrorists into Kibbutz Kissufim and directed gunmen to devastate the kibbutz communities of Nirim and Be'eri.

Read the full story ›