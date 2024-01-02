A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Israel confirms troops killed Hamas leader involved in terror group's Oct. 7 massacre

Adil Mismah was Nukhba company commander in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2024 at 8:41pm
An IDF helicopter (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) --The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday the killing of a Hamas commander who took part in the terrorist group's invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, an attack in which militants crossed the border from Gaza and massacred some 1,200 people.

In a post on X, the IDF said it eliminated Adil Mismah, the Nukhba company commander in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mismah led terrorists into Kibbutz Kissufim and directed gunmen to devastate the kibbutz communities of Nirim and Be'eri.

