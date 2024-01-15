A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel readies for possibility of pregnancies in hostages raped by Hamas

'Primary challenge the state must now address is the horrific and daunting psychological trauma'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 8:19pm
Video released by Hamas shows young Israeli women captured by the Islamic terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Israeli medical community, usually reluctant to consider such scenarios, has recently actively been preparing for the appalling possibility of several female hostages who were raped in captivity and subsequently become pregnant.

According to sources who spoke with Maariv, there have been comprehensive discussions in hospitals across the country about preparing for the return of Israeli hostages who have been sexually assaulted by Hamas terrorists and are currently at different stages of pregnancy.

Israeli law permits abortions, granting women the autonomy to decide their course of action. However, the state is now faced with the daunting task of addressing the enduring trauma that will affect the victims and their families for a lifetime.

