Israel says it has 'zero budget' for fighting anti-Semitism abroad

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Despite the recent surge in attacks and harassment against Diaspora Jews, Israel’s diplomatic service has no money to combat antisemitism abroad, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Combating Antisemitism claimed on Wednesday.

“Until now, the ministry has invested hundreds of thousands of shekels in the fight to prevent antisemitism around the world,” but “today we are operating in a situation of zero budget and we cannot assist diplomats around the world in their activities against antisemitism,” Ruth Cohen-Dar, the director of the ministry’s Department for Combating Antisemitism, testified before the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs.

Since 2015, Netanyahu has overseen a significant shrinking of the Foreign Ministry’s budget, leading to repeated wage disputes — including one in 2019 during which Israeli embassies and consulates around the world shut down in protest after the treasury reportedly backtracked on previous agreements and said it would force the envoys to pay back thousands of dollars that they had been reimbursed for expenses.

