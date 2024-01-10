A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
In Israel, U.S. secretary of state says peace with neighbors hinges on path to Palestinian state

'These goals are attainable, but only if they are pursued together'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:09pm
Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economic assistance that the U.S. is providing to Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Israel will not achieve full integration into the region without supporting a path to a Palestinian state, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued late Tuesday during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

All of America’s regional allies that he met on his week-long trip to the Middle East, said Blinken, told him that peace with Israel was attainable and that they “are ready to support a lasting solution that ends the long-running cycle of violence and ensures Israel’s security.” But according to Blinken, they stressed peace could only come through an integrated, “regional approach that includes the pathway to a Palestinian state.”

“These goals are attainable, but only if they are pursued together,” he said. “This crisis has clarified that you can’t have one without the other, and you can’t achieve either goal without an integrated, regional approach.”

Read the full story ›

