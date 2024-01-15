A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israeli hostages' fate unknown, Hamas spokesman says

Many of those held captive 'may have been killed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 8:02pm
Hamas released a video of three elderly male Israeli hostages pleading for their release on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said on Sunday that the fate of many of the remaining 136 Israeli hostages still in captivity has become unknown.

In his first televised appearance for several weeks, Abu Obeida said many of the hostages "may have been killed," blaming their fate on Israel.

Hostages Square in Tel Aviv was the site of a 24-hour rally from Saturday through Sunday evening, and thousands of people gathered to mark the 100th day of the hostages' ordeal. Israeli President Isaac Herzog was among the speakers at the event.

Read the full story ›

