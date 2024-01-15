Israeli hostages' fate unknown, Hamas spokesman says

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said on Sunday that the fate of many of the remaining 136 Israeli hostages still in captivity has become unknown.

In his first televised appearance for several weeks, Abu Obeida said many of the hostages "may have been killed," blaming their fate on Israel.

Hostages Square in Tel Aviv was the site of a 24-hour rally from Saturday through Sunday evening, and thousands of people gathered to mark the 100th day of the hostages' ordeal. Israeli President Isaac Herzog was among the speakers at the event.

