Israeli intel shows 10% of U.N. agency in Gaza have ties to terror groups

50% said to have at least one close relative with militant connections

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:54pm
Hamas terrorists use GoPro video to document themselves entering homes and shooting Israelis inside in October 2023. (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Israeli intelligence assesses that some 10% of all UNRWA employees in Gaza have ties to terror organizations, in addition to at least 12 employees it says were involved in the October 7 terror onslaught in southern Israel, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal said Monday that intel Jerusalem shared with the US indicated that of the roughly 12,000 Gazan employees of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, some 1,200 have ties to either Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The report further stated that around 50% of the UN agency’s employees in Gaza have at least one close relative with ties to the terror groups.

