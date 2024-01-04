A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Politics WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israeli news anchor packs heat live on air amid fear of another Hamas attack

Gun tucked inside her pants next to microphone on her hip

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israeli news anchor Lital Shemesh (X)

Israeli news anchor Lital Shemesh (X)

(FREE PRESS JOURNAL) -- In light of the intricate security circumstances and ongoing conflicts in Israel, numerous women have chosen to arm themselves with firearms. One such woman is Lital Shemesh, a news presenter from Channel 14, who appeared on air Tuesday with a gun tucked inside her pants next to the microphone on her hip.

The image of Shemesh carrying the firearm in the TV studio has rapidly circulated on social media, with many attributing it to the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on the country.

TRENDING: Biden dividing black community with plan for menthol ban

Lital Shemesh serves as a News Anchor and correspondent for both the national Israeli Broadcast Authority (IBA) and the commercial Channel 14. Additionally, she contributes to Channel ilTV in English. She possesses a Master's degree in American Jewish Studies.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli news anchor packs heat live on air amid fear of another Hamas attack
Iran says at least 95 killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
People 'reset' their virginity for New Year
Activists troll disgraced ex-Harvard president with 'moving day' sign, U-Haul trucks
Fans react to 'Jeopardy!' contestant's 'absolutely tragic' loss after misreading clue
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×