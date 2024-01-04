Israeli news anchor packs heat live on air amid fear of another Hamas attack

(FREE PRESS JOURNAL) -- In light of the intricate security circumstances and ongoing conflicts in Israel, numerous women have chosen to arm themselves with firearms. One such woman is Lital Shemesh, a news presenter from Channel 14, who appeared on air Tuesday with a gun tucked inside her pants next to the microphone on her hip.

The image of Shemesh carrying the firearm in the TV studio has rapidly circulated on social media, with many attributing it to the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on the country.

Israeli media published a photo of an Israeli Channel 14 anchor working while carrying a gun. pic.twitter.com/dQLgG6MMKB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 3, 2024

Lital Shemesh serves as a News Anchor and correspondent for both the national Israeli Broadcast Authority (IBA) and the commercial Channel 14. Additionally, she contributes to Channel ilTV in English. She possesses a Master's degree in American Jewish Studies.

