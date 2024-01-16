Israeli sports star returns home after Turkey detained him for shout-out to hostages

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An Israeli soccer player detained in Turkey over an on-field gesture to hostages held by terrorists in Gaza rushed to leave the country on Monday, as Israeli ministers blasted Ankara as an accomplice of Hamas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “full-on Nazi,” and Turkey as a “dark dictatorship.”

Sagiv Jehezkel celebrated his equalizer goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor in the top Turkish league by making a heart sign with his hands to the camera and showing his wristband, which had the words “100 days. October 7” along with a Star of David symbol. The 132 hostages remaining in captivity in the Strip have been held there for 100 days after being kidnapped by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

The gesture did not go down well in Turkey, a country that hosts top Hamas officials and whose leaders have taken a highly hostile approach against Israel during the ongoing war.

Read the full story ›