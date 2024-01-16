A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israeli sports star returns home after Turkey detained him for shout-out to hostages

Turkish President Erdogan slammed as a 'full-on Nazi' leading a 'dark dictatorship'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:41am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel displays a message of solidarity with hostages held in Gaza while celebrating a goal for Turkish club Antalyaspor on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Courtesy X/Antalyaspor)

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel displays a message of solidarity with hostages held in Gaza while celebrating a goal for Turkish club Antalyaspor on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Courtesy X/Antalyaspor)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An Israeli soccer player detained in Turkey over an on-field gesture to hostages held by terrorists in Gaza rushed to leave the country on Monday, as Israeli ministers blasted Ankara as an accomplice of Hamas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “full-on Nazi,” and Turkey as a “dark dictatorship.”

Sagiv Jehezkel celebrated his equalizer goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor in the top Turkish league by making a heart sign with his hands to the camera and showing his wristband, which had the words “100 days. October 7” along with a Star of David symbol. The 132 hostages remaining in captivity in the Strip have been held there for 100 days after being kidnapped by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

The gesture did not go down well in Turkey, a country that hosts top Hamas officials and whose leaders have taken a highly hostile approach against Israel during the ongoing war.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Asa Hutchinson smacks Trump as he quits presidential race in total failure
50 rockets fired at south Israel, largest barrage in weeks: 2 more soldiers killed
Israeli sports star returns home after Turkey detained him for shout-out to hostages
Top doctors admit in unearthed video: Child sex changes way more 'invasive' than advertised
Maddow meltdown: Trump a dangerous fascist, but his supporters are worse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×