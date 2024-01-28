James Woods: 'Everything that's wrong with our government in one photo'

Actor and political activist James Woods is getting viral reaction to a photo he posted early Sunday morning on X.

The image merely displays a cheerful Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York greeting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, apparently at a University of Louisville event.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Woods' electrifying caption reads: "Everything that's wrong with our government in one photo ... '

TRENDING: Woodrow Wilson's unconstitutional 'government by experts'

Everything that's wrong with our government in one photo... pic.twitter.com/vqNmGnEkx3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2024

"When James Woods is right, he's very right," noted J.D. Rucker of the Liberty Daily.

"The level of comfort between 'opponents' in the UniParty Swamp is not a good thing. Proponents of 'bipartisanship' have yet to learn what that really means. Anything that Democrats can accept as a 'concession' has about a 3% chance of being beneficial for Americans. Meanwhile, the negatives they bring to the table are untenable.

Do you agree with James Woods on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (955 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

"This is why it's a great thing that people like President Donald Trump are hated by Democrats. Any Republican who can 'reach across the aisle' and work with Democrats to make things happen is a member of the UniParty Swamp and should never be trusted."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Other reactions to Woods' message, which had nearly half a million views Sunday afternoon, include:

"Two of the most powerful politicians in the country and neither one of them could take out a bag of kitchen trash by themselves, let that sink in."

"It would be nice if law enforcement would come in and arrest every one of these people."

"They're probably laughing how they both stabbed Trump in the back."

"This is the picture to use for term limits legislation."

"Why people think Dems and Republicans are different I'll never understand. The Dems will just take you down faster."

"Say it with me James, u-n-i-p-a-r-t-y."

"Actually what's wrong with our government is that people are rejecting the obviousness of what this actually means."

"As much as I despise Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, etc – if I could prosecute only one politician it would definitely be Mitch McConnell."

"Chuck net worth $75 mill. Mitch net worth $35 mill. This is what they mean by bipartisanship deals. 64 years betwixt the two in congress. Chuck was in House prior to Senate."

"At what point, do we take away their authority and power? This needs to be stopped. They are now cheating outright to stay in power."

"I don't know anyone that likes either of these clowns, yet, we can't get rid of either of them it seems like."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!