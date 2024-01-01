Japan issues tsunami warnings, orders evacuations after series of big earthquakes

(FOX NEWS) -- Japanese authorities issued tsunami alerts and evacuation announcements Monday after a series of earthquakes shook the west part of the main island.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4 p.m., the strongest of more than a dozen documented by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Major tsunami warnings were issued for Ishikawa prefecture, while the rest of the country's western coast was also issued less severe warnings.

