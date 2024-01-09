A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jeff Epstein's sex slave turned accomplice missing following release of documents

'Observed recruitment of underage girls for sex and participated in sex acts with minors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2024 at 9:00pm
Nadia Marcinko (Courtesy Aviloop)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Nadia Marcinko, the elusive former associate of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has vanished from her Upper East Side home following the release of court documents related to Epstein’s scandalous activities, according to the New York Post’s recent report.

Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nada Marcinkova, is a former commercial pilot and Gulfstream Girl. Marcinko is a Slovakian-born pilot, flight instructor, and the CEO of Aviloop, an aviation website. She has three rating certificates, including various Gulfstream business jets.

Marcinko was brought to the United States from Slovakia by Epstein when she was fifteen years old.

Jeffrey Epstein had reportedly referred to Marcinko as his “sex slave.” She had spent years by his side and even traveled on his private plane, known as “The Lolita Express,” which was notorious for transporting young girls.

Nadia Marcinko in the cockpit of a Gulfstream jet. (Photo: Nadia Marcinko/Flickr)

It remains unclear whether Marcinko continued to serve as Epstein’s pilot after obtaining her FAA certification as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She has been accused of participating in the sexual abuse of young girls and procuring victims for Epstein, although her lawyers have denied these allegations, asserting that she was a victim herself.

Do you suspect foul play?

“Ms. Marcinkova was specifically identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida as a “potential co-conspirator of Epstein” in the non-prosecution agreement it executed with Mr. Epstein as part of his guilty plea. She has relevant information because she observed the recruitment of underage girls for sex and, in fact, participated in sex acts with minors. She was also on numerous flights with Defendant (in contradiction to Defendant’s testimony),” according to court document.

Marcinko was granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement with Florida authorities. Despite the controversy surrounding her involvement with Epstein, she remained loyal to him and visited him numerous times when he was in jail.

Photo: David McGlynn for NY Post

In recent days, Marcinko has been absent from her longtime residence on the Upper East Side of New York City. According to a neighborhood source, she has not been seen for the past three days, coinciding with the release of the court documents.

“I haven’t seen her in three days,” the source told the Post.

Marcinko’s testimony, in which she invoked her right against self-incrimination 42 times, was revealed as part of the documents made public from a settled defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein who was convicted of sex trafficking.

Nadia Marcinko’s current whereabouts and her response to the document reveal remain unknown.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

