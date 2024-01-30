'Jesus Revolution' director bringing life of King David to Amazon Prime

(CBN NEWS) -- The director behind the highly successful faith-based film, Jesus Revolution, is bringing a new series about the life of King David to Amazon Prime Video.

Director Jon Erwin and former Netflix executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten have co-founded The WONDER Project, a faith-based, values-driven movie studio.

"I believe entertainment sits upstream from culture. And today, the world needs a way to find common ground again," Hoogstraten told Deadline recently. "Here at The WONDER Project, our goal is to flood the world with hope."

