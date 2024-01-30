A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus Revolution' director bringing life of King David to Amazon Prime

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of 'The Chosen,' is an adviser for studio

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:22pm
A scene from 'David' at Sight & Sound Theaters. (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- The director behind the highly successful faith-based film, Jesus Revolution, is bringing a new series about the life of King David to Amazon Prime Video.

Director Jon Erwin and former Netflix executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten have co-founded The WONDER Project, a faith-based, values-driven movie studio.

"I believe entertainment sits upstream from culture. And today, the world needs a way to find common ground again," Hoogstraten told Deadline recently. "Here at The WONDER Project, our goal is to flood the world with hope."

